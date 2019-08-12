EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 50 años de edad fue arrestado la mañana del sábado anterior por presunto robo armado cercad e la Carretera Interestatal 8 y las vías del ferrocarril, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Jonathan Araujo, quien fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por agresión con arma mortal.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares tras ser fichado en la Cárcel local.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.