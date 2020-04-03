WESTMORLAND — Un hombre de Westmorland de 24 años de edad fue arrestado la mañana del martes por un delito grave de robo de automóvil, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Jesús Ornelas Pérez, quien fue detenido a las 10:22 de la mañana en esta ciudad por agentes de la policía local.
El detenido fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 100 mil dólares bajo sospecha de robo de automóvil.
