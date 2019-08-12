BRAWLEY — Un varón de 21 años de edad fue arrestado por elementos de la policía local por presunto robo, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Cecilio Sandoval, quien fue detenido a las 10:20 de la mañana en la Calle B.
El sospechoso fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por vandalismo.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.