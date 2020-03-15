CALEXICO — Un hombre de Calexico de 25 años de edad fue arrestado el viernes 13 de marzo por delitos relacionados con robo y otros, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Justin V. Noriega, quien fue arrestado a las 6:15 de la tarde en Avenida Giles por agentes de policía de Calexico.
El detenido fue encarcelado bajo sospecha de robo, agresión con arma mortal, conspiración para cometer un delito y resistirse al arresto.
