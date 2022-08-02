EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado por vandalismo luego de presuntamente haber dañado el vehículo de su propia madre.
El incidente se registró minutos antes de las 8 de la mañana de este domingo 31 de julio en la cuadra marcada con los números 200 de la calle 21 Sur.
La parte denunciante dijo que su hijo presuntamente habría dañado un Toyota Rav4, color blanco.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que el sospechoso, quien fue identificado como José Alfredo Flores, aparentemente admitió haber cometido el delito.
Las autoridades localizaron al sospechoso, quien fue arrestado y trasladado a la cárcel del Condado donde fue fichado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.