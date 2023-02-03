CALEXICO -- El pasado 29 de enero de 2023, los oficiales respondieron a un robo de automóvil recién ocurrido de una camioneta GMC.
Los oficiales realizaron una búsqueda sistemática de al camioneta robada y no pasó mucho tiempo antes de que la policía detectara el vehículo robado en dirección hacia la frontera.
Los oficiales pudieron detener el vehículo robado y arrestar al conductor.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Federico Gutiérrez, de 25 años de edad.
Federico fue fichado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por robo de automóvil y posesión de herramientas de robo.
