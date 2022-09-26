EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente intentó provocar un incendio fue arrestado por contar con un par de órdenes de aprehensión.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió minutos después de las 2 de la tarde del sábado 24 de septiembre.
Una persona denunció que el sospechoso encendió un arbusto en un lote abandonado ubicado junto a la tienda Game Stop.
El sospechoso fue visto caminar hacia el restaurante Sonic.
La parte denunciante apagó el incendio, indican los reportes.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar, donde ubicaron a quien fue identificado como Richard Reddick, de 45 años de edad.
La policía arrestó al sospechoso por contar con dos órdenes de aprehensión.
El detenido fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
