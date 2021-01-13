EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue aprehendida la noche de este martes por elementos de los Mariscales de los Estados Unidos, según indican registros policiacos.
El incidente ocurrió a las 8:40 de la noche de este 12 de enero en el Hotel Classic Inn, ubicado en el 850 de Avenida Adams.
La detenida fue identificada como Dominique Korina Camarena, de 28 años de edad.
La mujer fue trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
