CALEXICO — Un ciudadano mexicano de 47 años fue arrestado por oficiales de Protección Aduanal y Fronteriza a las 9 de la mañana del sábado 14 de diciembre en Garita Oeste después de que supuestamente se encontraran más de 40 libras de metanfetamina y 50 píldoras de acetaminofén en el vehículo que conducía.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Héctor Cortés Pérez, quien había sido remitido a una inspección secundaria por un oficial de CBP.
Según los informes, el narcótico fue localizado oculto en el tanque de gasolina del vehículo, según una demanda presentada ante un tribunal federal.
Cortés Pérez fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado y retenido sin derecho a fianza.
