EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este lunes 7 de febrero por presuntamente haber causado un disturbio doméstico.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 4:14 de la tarde en un domicilio cuya dirección no fue revelada.
La parte denunciante aseguró que su hijo presuntamente intentó agredirlo.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar y arrestaron a quien fue identificado como José Gaviña, de 37 años de edad, quien fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por contar con una orden de aprehensión por la cual se le impuso una fianza de 5 mil dólares.
