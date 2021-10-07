CALIPATRIA — Una tienda de donas está llegando a una propiedad vacante al sur de Avenida Sorenson.
La Comisión de Planificación de Calipatria dio su aprobación al proyecto el 31 de agosto.
El nuevo restaurante Donut Avenue de 2,520 pies cuadrados se construirá en el 315 al sur de Avenida Sorenson y constará de 12 puestos de estacionamiento, junto con un área de servicio vehicular.
Este último requirió que la empresa adquiriera un permiso de uso condicional (CUP), que la Comisión de Planificación aprobó en la reunión del 31 de agosto.
“Estamos entusiasmados con eso”, dijo recientemente el administrador de la ciudad Romualdo Medina al Concejo Municipal.
“Es un restaurante nuevo”, consideró.
