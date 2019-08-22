Luego de meses de inactividad, a partir de este viernes se ponen en marcha las hostilidades dentro del fútbol americano de nivel preparatorias en la región.
Los equipos de las ligas del Valle Imperial y Manzanita empezarán a verse las caras, al principio ante rivales foráneos y cuando llegue el otoño entre viejos conocidos locales.
Cabe destacar que todos los partidos se celebran este viernes 23 de agosto a partir de las 7 de la tarde.
Estos son los primeros duelos:
Instituto Salvatierra ante Holtville
Vincent Memorial ante Palo Verde
Tri-City Christian ante Calipatria
Calexico ante Kearny
Yuma ante Central
Brawley ante Gila Ridge
Southwest ante West Hills
