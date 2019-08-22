bly
Buy Now

Jugadores de la Preparatoria de Brawley practican en fechas recientes previo a l inicio de la temporada 2019-2020. TOMADA DE FACEBOOK

Luego de meses de inactividad, a partir de este viernes se ponen en marcha las hostilidades dentro del fútbol americano de nivel preparatorias en la región.

Los equipos de las ligas del Valle Imperial y Manzanita empezarán a verse las caras, al principio ante rivales foráneos y cuando llegue el otoño entre viejos conocidos locales.

Cabe destacar que todos los partidos se celebran este viernes 23 de agosto a partir de las 7 de la tarde.

Estos son los primeros duelos:

Instituto Salvatierra ante Holtville

Vincent Memorial ante Palo Verde

Tri-City Christian ante Calipatria

Calexico ante Kearny

Yuma ante Central

Brawley ante Gila Ridge

Southwest ante West Hills

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.