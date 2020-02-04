EL CENTRO — Un individuo de 60 años de edad fue arrestado la noche de este domingo 2 de febrero por presuntamente haber protagonizado una disputa doméstica.
El incidente se registró a las 8 de la noche en una residencia situada al sur de Calle Cuarta.
El detenido fue identificado como Rubén Reyes.
Una persona denunció que el sospechoso se había molestado debido a que el perro de la casa había destruido sus pertenencias.
Las autoridades lograron escuchar al ahora detenido cuando se enfrascaba en una discusión mientras se reportaba el caso vía telefónica.
Las autoridades acudieron al domicilio para arrestar a Reyes, quien fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
