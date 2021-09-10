EL CENTRO — Un joven de 19 años de edad fue arrestado por la policía local luego de presuntamente haber amenazado a una persona en una estación de gasolina.
El incidente fue reportado por la policía a las 2:20 de la tarde del pasado 8 de septiembre en un negocio situado al sur de Avenida Imperial.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, una persona le habría pedido al sospechoso retirarse del lugar.
En lugar de cumplir con la solicitud, el sospechoso blandió un cuchillo y amenazó a la persona que eventualmente habría de presentar su denuncia.
Según la parte quejosa, el sospechoso llevaba sangre en la boca.
Las autoridades localizaron y arrestaron al sospechoso, quien fue fichado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
