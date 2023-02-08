EL CENTRO — Un sexagenario fue arrestado y trasladado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por presuntamente llevar un arma de fuego escondida dentro de un vehículo.
Registros de la policía indican que a las 10 de la mañana de este lunes 6 de febrero la policía detuvo a conductor de una camioneta 4Runner que no llevaba placas.
La detención se registró en esquina de Calle Main y Calle McCullom.
Las autoridades revisaron el vehículo, en cuyo interior presuntamente fue hallada una pistola semiautomática calibre 9 mm.
En el lugar, las autoridades arrestaron a quien fue identificado como Anthony Ortiz, de 60 años de edad, quien posteriormente fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial por posesión de un arma de fuego oculta dentro de un vehículo.
