SALTON CITY — Un ciudadano estadounidense fue arrestado este miércoles 24 de febrero por presuntamente haber sido sorprendido al trasladar a seis inmigrantes indocumentados.
El Jefe del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza, Gregory Bovino, informó en Twitter que el sospechoso llevaba a los seis inmigrantes en la caja de un vehículo.
Los inmigrantes fueron hallados acostados en la caja y sin cinturón de seguridad.
