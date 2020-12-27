EL CENTRO — El cliente de un hotel fue arrestado la mañana de este sábado 26 de diciembre por presuntamente haber agredido a una mujer.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el incidente ocurrió a las 9 de la mañana en un hotel situado en el 1455 de la Calle Ocotillo Drive.
Varias personas denunciaron a la policía haber escuchado una discusión en una de las habitaciones.
Un varón fue escuchado mientras gritaba mientras se oía a una mujer llorando.
Las autoridades detuvieron en el lugar a quien fue identificado como José Manuel Zepeda, de 42 años de edad, quien fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por agresión doméstica y violacion de orden de restricción.
