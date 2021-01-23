CALEXICO — Un individuo fue arrestado por elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras (CBP) tras presuntamente ser sorprendido en Garita Centro con un cargamento de metanfetamina.
De acuerdo a autoridades federales, el sospechoso transportaba la droga a bordo de un vehículo marca Honda.
David Salazar, Director de Puertos Fronterizos en Calexico, informó que con la ayuda de un aparato de rayos X y un agente canino, las autoridades lograron dar con unos 82 paquetes que se encontraban en los guardafangos traseros del vehículo.
En total, las autoridades incautaron más de 70 libras de la droga.
