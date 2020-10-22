EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 56 años fue arrestado la tarde del martes por presuntamente conducir ebrio en el estacionamiento de Walmart, según los registros de llamadas del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 6:30 de la tarde.
Según los reportes policiacos, el hombre chocó contra otro vehículo en los espacios para discapacitados mientras conducía en el estacionamiento.
Después del accidente, el hombre supuestamente se negó a proporcionar la información de su seguro al otro conductor.
Un transeúnte notificó a la policía, al denunciar que el hombre estaba tropezando y posiblemente había estado bebiendo.
Los oficiales de la policía acudieron al lugar de los hechos y realizaron una prueba de sobriedad.
El hombre fue arrestado, citado y liberado por conducir intoxicado.
Su vehículo, un Honda Odyssey plateado, modelo 2001, fue remolcado del lugar.
No se reportaron heridos en el incidente.
