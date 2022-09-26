EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo quien presuntamente circulaba intoxicado fue arrestado la noche del sábado anterior.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente ocurrió a las 8:57 de la noche del sábado 24 de septiembre.
Una persona denunció que el conductor viajaba de forma errática por Calle Cuarta y Smoketree a bordo de un pickup color gris, donde se pasó un alto.
Otra persona denunció un vehículo similar en Cuarta y Main.
El vehículo presuntamente terminó sobre la banqueta de Calle Sexta y Avenida El Centro.
El sospechoso fue identificado primeramente como Ramón Osuna, de 44 años de edad.
El servicio de grúas se hicieron cargo del vehículo, un Chevrolet Silverado, color café, modelo 2000.
El detenido, quien luego fue identificado como Ramón Aguiar, fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado por conducir intoxicado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.