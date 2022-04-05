EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo fue arrestado la tarde de este lunes 4 de abril tras haber sido perseguido por autoridades policiacas.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía de El Centro, el incidente fue denunciado en primera instancia a las 7:36 de la tarde.
El sospechoso fue perseguido por Avenida La Brucherie y luego hasta Calle Ocotillo Drive, donde abandonó el automóvil en la esquina de Calle 24 y Ocotillo para luego intentar infructuosamente a pie.
Al detenido le fueron colocadas las esposas.
De acuerdo a los reportes, el sospechoso presuntamente impactó un vehículo en el 1752 de Calle 24 sur.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Daniel Olivas, de 19 años de edad, quien fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por persecución policiaca mientras conducía de manera errática.
