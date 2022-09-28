Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.