EL CENTRO — La conductora de un vehículo fue arrestada y trasladada a la cárcel del Condado de Imperial la madrugada de este martes por presuntamente conducir en estado de intoxicación.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que la sospechosa fue detenida a las 12:49 de la mañana en la tienda 7 Eleven ubicada en la Calle Ocotillo.
La conductora fue identificada como Christine Zabala, de 28 años de edad.
Las autoridades remolcaron el vehículo con el apoyo de una empresa de servicio de grúas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.