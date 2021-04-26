EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada luego de presuntamente haber sido sorprendida al circular con un nivel del alcohol superior al límite permitido por la ley.
El incidente ocurrió a las 11:08 de la mañana de este domingo 25 de abril.
La conductora, quien fue identificada como Nicolle Lynn, de 30 años, fue vista por primera vez en La Brucherie y Calle Main.
De acuerdo al reporte, la mujer conducía un Subaru Impreza, color gris.
La conductora fue vista circulando de manera errónea por las calles de la ciudad.
Una persona persiguió a la conductora hasta el hotel Quality Inn, donde Lynn fue arrestada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.