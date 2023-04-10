EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien conducía un vehículo en el cual impactó el cerco de una residencia fue arrestada la madrugada de este lunes 10 de abril.
Según indican registros policiacos, en la esquina de Calle Tercera y Avenida San Diego se registró un accidente.
La conductora presuntamente impactó un cerco mientras conducía un Chevrolet Aveo, color rojo, modelo 2006, con placas de California.
De acuerdo a los registros, en el accidente no hubo personas heridas.
Sin embargo, la presunta responsable mostraba signos de ansiedad.
Los reportes policiacos indican que del lugar fue retirado el vehículo involucrado con ayuda de una empresa de servicio de grúas.
La policía arrestó a quien fue identificada como Clarissa Félix, quien registró un nivel de alcohol en la sangre superior al permitido por la ley.
Félix fue arrestada y trasladada a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por manejar en estado inconveniente.
Las autoridades no lograron contactar de forma inmediata a la propietaria de la residencia afectada.
