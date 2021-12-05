MEXICALI — Cuatro personas fueron detenidas en la zona centro por presuntamente haber intentado cruzar de manera irregular a inmigrantes indocumentados.
El incidente se registró a la 1:32 de la madrugada del sábado 4 de diciembre en la esquina de Avenida Cristóbal Colón y calle D.
Los detenidos fueron identificados como José Miguel, de 23 años de edad; Jonathan Antonio, de 21; Luis Alberto, de 28 y Edgar Ernesto, de 17.
Un agente de la patrulla fronteriza notificó a la policía de Mexicali que los sospechosos presuntamente habrían estado contando Ingresar a los Estados Unidos de forma irregular.
La policía localizó y detuvo a los sospechosos, quienes quedaron a disposición de autoridades federales.
