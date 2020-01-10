EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche del miércoles 8 de enero por presuntamente haber causado un disturbio doméstico.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el detenido fue identificado como Gary Quintana, quien el día de su arresto cumplió 31 años de edad.
Una persona denunció minutos antes de la medianoche que el ahora detenido, quien es padre de su hijo, se encontraba causando un disturbio e intentaba ingresar al domicilio, cuya dirección fue ocultada por las autoridades.
Una segunda persona reportó que la pareja se encontraba discutiendo en el sitio y que el varón golpeaba a la puerta.
El denunciante dijo a la policia que el individuo tiene historial de violencia doméstica.
El sujeto presuntamente había llamado a la parte quejosa para argumentar que necesitaba ver a sus hijos en ese momento.
La policía arrestó a Quintana, quien terminó de celebrar su aniversario en la Cárcel del Condado.
