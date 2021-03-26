CALEXICO — Dos personas fueron detenidas por agentes de la Policía de Calexico en aparente posesión de droga en propiedad privada.
La policía informó este jueves que la mujer y el varón fueron arrestados en un terreno cerca de las salas de cines de esta ciudad, ubicadas al norte de Calexico sobre el Camino Scaroni.
La pareja fue presuntamente sorprendida con dos jeringas hipodérmicas, heroína, metanfetamina y fentanilo, así como una pipa.
Los sospechosos fueron localizados en una camioneta Subaru, color blanco.
