CALEXICO — Una residente de Mexicali de 41 años de edad fue arrestada el viernes 6 de septiembre en Garita Oriente por presunto contrabando de drogas, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los agentes de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional detuvieron a Yadhira Morán Villa a las 5:30 de la tarde.
La detenida fue trasladada a la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
Sobre el incidente no se han dado a conocer mayores detalles.
