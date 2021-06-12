EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la mañana de este viernes luego de presuntamente haber agredido a su esposo.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:16 de la mañana en una residencia situada en la cuadra 1400 de Avenida Valleyview.
El afectado dijo a las autoridades que la mujer lo habría empujado hacia una pared y arrojado líquido en su computadora.
La mujer, de 45 años de edad, fue detenida por agresión y fichada en la Cárcel del Condado.
