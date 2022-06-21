EL CENTRO — Un ex inquilino fue arrestado por presuntamente causar un disturbio y dormir detrás de un sitio comercial.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 10 de la mañana de este lunes 20 de junio en un sitio comercial ubicado en la cuadra 1500 al poniente de Avenida Adams.
Según la denuncia, el sospechoso, de 46 años, habría causado un disturbio en el lugar, donde pernoctaba.
De acuerdo al denunciante, el sospechoso dormía en una casa móvil que se encontraba en el lugar, de donde fue desalojados.
Además, la parte denunciante dijo que al sospechoso no se le permitía volver al lugar.
El individuo, quien fue identificado como Daniel Romero, de 45 años, fue arrestado por allanamiento y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
