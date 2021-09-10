EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado este jueves 9 de septiembre por presuntamente haber agredido a su ex pareja.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado por la parte afectada a las 11:46 de la mañana en Calle Octava y Calle Aurora.
La parte afectada, quien circulaba en su vehículo, dijo que el sospechoso la perseguía en un Honda Civic, color negro.
La denunciante agregó en su reporte que el sospechoso la habría agredido físicamente.
Según la denunciante, el sospechoso padece de problemas mentales y ha amenazado con quitarse la vida.
El sospechoso también lleva marcas en las muñecas.
El sospechoso, un varón de 20 años, dijo sentirse deshidratado al momento de ser detenido por lo cual fue trasladado al hospital.
Tras ser dado de alta, el individuo fue arrestado y fichado en la Cárcel del Condado por agresión.
El vehículo en el cual circulaba fue retirado por el servicio de grúas.
