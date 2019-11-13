WESTMORLAND — Un hombre de 19 años fue arrestado por la policía de Westmorland a las 5 de la tarde del sábado por agresión con arma mortal, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Ezequiel Ramírez quien fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado por resistirse al arresto por parte de un oficial y retenido bajo fianza de 50 mil dólares, según los registros de arresto.
