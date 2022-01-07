EL CENTRO — Un hombre quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión por un delito mayor fue arrestado la noche del jueves al sur de la ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 9:16 de la noche de este 6 de enero.
El sospechoso fue denunciado por haber intentado ingresar a la zona de computadoras del restaurante In N Out, situado al sur de Calle Cuarta.
Después, el sospechoso fue visto caminando hacia una tienda de autoservicio.
Los oficiales localizaron a quien fue identificado como Richard Souza, de 30 años de edad.
Tras confirmar la orden de aprehensión y consultar al Alguacil del Condado, los agentes trasladaron al detenido a la Cárcel del Condado.
