MEXICALI — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión por el delito de violación sexual fue detenido la tarde del lunes al sur de esta ciudad.
El detenido fue identificado por la Policía Municipal como Martín “N”, de 44 años.
La detención se registró a las 4:20 de la tarde en Avenida Fonelas y Puente La Reyna del Fraccionamiento Quintas del Rey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.