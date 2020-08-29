EL CENTRO — Un individuo que contaba con cinco órdenes de aprehensión fue arrestado por elementos de la policía local la tarde de este viernes 28 de agosto.
El arresto ocurrió minutos antes de las 4 de la tarde en el 536 de Calle Main poniente.
De acuerdo a registros policiales, el sujeto fue identificado como Iseah Marvin McQueen, de 21 años de edad.
Las autoridades confirmaron las órdenes de aprehensión, por las cuales se le impuso una fianza de 18 mil dólares.
Tras la detención, McQueen fue fichado en la Cárcel del Condado.
