CALEXICO — Elementos de la policía de Calexico arrestaron a un individuo luego de presuntamente haber robado una motocicleta.
El robo ocurrió en la cuadra 700 de Avenida Imperial.
Los oficiales localizaron al presunto ladrón mientras intentaba huir del lugar.
Tras una persecución a alta velocidad, el sospechoso perdió el control de la unidad frente al Ayuntamiento de Calexico.
El sospechoso intentó escapar a pie, pero los agentes lograron su arresto.
Paramédicos del Departamento de Bomberos atendieron al individuo por las heridas menores que sufrió tras derraparse frente al edificio municipal.
El sospechoso fue arrestado por robo de vehículo y evasión policiaca.
