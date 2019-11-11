EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado a las 9 de la mañana de este domingo 10 de noviembre por presuntamente contar con una orden de aprehensión.
El sospechoso, quien vestía sudadera negra y pantalones azules, fue hallado acostado en la puerta frontal de la tienda 7 Eleven, ubicada en el 815 de la Avenida Adams.
El ahora detenido intentó despertar, pero no pudo lograrlo.
De acuerdo a registros de la policía de El Centro, el detenido contaba con una orden de arresto foránea.
El individuo fue arrestado por alguaciles y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.