EL CENTRO — Un individuo que contaba con una orden de aprehensión por un delito mayor y otra por un delito menor fue arrestado tras ser acusado por presuntamente sustraer material de una residencia.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 11:33 de la mañana del sábado 30 de julio en una residencia ubicada en Avenida Hamilton, según indican registros de la policía de El Centro.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar pero no lograron ubicar al sospechoso.
La parte denunciante llamó nuevamente a la policía para reportar que sospechoso había regresado al domicilio.
En el lugar fue localizado un individuo que fue identificado como Tony Ramos, de 43 años de edad, quien fue arrestado e ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
