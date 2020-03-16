EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este sábado 14 de marzo por presuntamente contar con una orden de aprehensión.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Jessie Herrera, de 31 años de edad.
El arresto se registró a las 9:29 de la mañana en Calle Sexta y Avenida Broadway.
Los oficiales de la Policía local arrestaron al sospechoso debido a que tenían conocimiento de la orden de aprehensión por resistirse al arresto emitida por la Juez Lepe Negrete el 10 de marzo pasado.
A Herrera se le impuso una fianza de 2 mil 500 dólares.
El detenido fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial y sus pertenencias quedaron a disposición de un sobrino del sospechoso.
