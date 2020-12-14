CALEXICO — Un hombre originario de Compton de 40 años fue arrestado el jueves por la noche en una orden de delito grave fuera del condado, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso, Juan M. Walters, fue detenido mientras solicitaba ingresar por Garita Centro.
El detenido fue entregado al Servicio de Alguaciles de Estados Unidos alrededor de las 7 de la tarde.
Walters fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 1.1 millones de dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.