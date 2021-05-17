EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con un par de ordenes de aprehensión fue arrestado y encarcelado la mañana de este domingo 16 de mayo.
El arresto ocurrió en el 2345 al sur de Calle Cuarta.
El detenido fue identificado como Allen Oswalt, de 33 años.
El sospechoso contaba con dos ordenes de aprehensión por delitos que no fueron dados a conocer en registros policiacos.
El sospechoso fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
Originalmente, Oswalt fue contactado por una multa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.