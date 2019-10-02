CALIPATRIA — Un hombre de 25 años de Calipatria fue arrestado la tarde del pasado viernes 27 de septiembre por presunta posesión de narcóticos y agresión contra un oficial de policía.
De acuerdo a registros del Departamento del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial, el arresto realizado por elementos de la Policía de Calipatria ocurrió a las 7:30 de la tarde en la cuadra marcada con los números 200 de la Avenida East.
El detenido fue identificado como Daniel V. Flores, quien además fue encarcelado por resistirse al arresto, obstruir la labor de un oficial de paz y hacer amenazas criminales.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares.
