EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado en Calle Quinta y Avenida Olive minutos antes de las 4 de la tarde de este jueves 31 de octubre.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso fue identificado como José de Jesús Esquivel, de 36 años.
El sospechoso fue detenido por dos violaciones al Código Penal, una de las cuales no tenía derecho a fianza.
Los oficiales entregaron propiedades a una mujer en Avenida El Centro tras el arresto.
Esquivel fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
