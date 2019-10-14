EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche del sábado 12 de octubre por presuntamente haber cometido violaciones al Código Penal.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso fue identificado como Daniel Romero, de 42 años de edad.
Las autoridades indicaron que el arresto ocurrió en el 1555 de la Avenida Adams poniente poco antes de las 9 de la noche.
El sospechoso llevaba una camisa blanca y pantalones grises.
Una persona desconocida denunció al sospechoso, quien fue localizado cerca del restaurant Churchs.
Al ser detenido, el sospechoso dijo sufrir dolor en el pecho y dificultad para respirar.
Romero fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
