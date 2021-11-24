EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado por elementos de la policía de El Centro por presuntas violaciones al Código Penal.
El arresto se registró poco antes de las 10:00 de la mañana de este martes 23 de noviembre en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida State.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Rubén García, de 56 años de edad, quien fue arrestado y trasladado a la cárcel del Condado.
