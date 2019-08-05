IMPERIAL — Un varón de 32 años de edad fue arrestado la tarde de este domingo 4 de agosto en la Avenida Eucalyptus por elementos de la policía local por presunta agresión con arma mortal.
Según registros del Alguacil, el sospechoso fue identificado como Jonathan Vicente, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El individuo fue arrestado a las 6:50 de la tarde y posteriormente internado en la Cárcel del Condado por causar heridas a un cónyuge y crueldad voluntaria contra un menor de edad.
Las autoridades le impusieron al sospechoso una fianza de 100 mil dólares.
