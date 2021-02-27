EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien fue localizado en medio de Calle Main fue arrestado y encarcelado por agredir a un oficial policiaco.
El incidente fue reportado minutos después de las 10 de la mañana de este viernes 26 de febrero en el 299 de Calle Main, donde se ubica la empresa Enterprise.
El sujeto fue visto con una camisa de Dallas en medio de la calle.
El individuo fue identificado como Richard Turner, de 43 años de edad.
El sospechoso se negaba a dejar la calle cuando los agentes lo instaron a retirarse.
El individuo iba a ser enviado al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro, cuando ocurrió la presente agresión.
El Alguacil del Condado aceptó internar al sospechoso, quien fue arrestado en el lugar por agresión contra un oficial policiaco y resistirse al arresto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.