EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este miércoles 6 de mayo tras presuntamente haber amenazado a su hermano con un cuchillo.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se registró a las 7:29 de la tarde en el 1006 de Avenida Lenrey.
El detenido fue identificado como Ernie Medina Jr., de 45 años de edad.
La parte quejosa indicó a las autoridades que el sospechoso lo había amenazado con el arma mencionada.
Tras confirmar el incidente, el denunciante de negó a cooperar con la policía.
El sospechoso fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
