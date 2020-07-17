EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana del pasado miércoles 15 de julio por presuntamente haber amenazado a un familiar con un cuchillo.
El incidente ocurrió a las 6:26 de la mañana en el 405 al oriente de Calle State.
El detenido fue identificado como Delagustine Dublin, de 48 años de edad.
Un familiar del detenido informó a la policía que el sospechoso había amenazado con quitarle la vida mientras blandía un cuchillo.
Las autoridades localizaron al individuo en el domicilio, donde fue arrestado y trasladado a la Carcel del Condado de Imperial por agresion y violar su libertad condicional.
