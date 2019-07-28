MEXICALI — Un individuo de 33 años de edad fue arrestado por la Policía Municipal por presuntamente haber asaltado una tienda de conveniencia.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Gustavo “N”, de 33 años de edad.
El incidente ocurrió este sábado a las 10:39 de la mañana en Avenida Mosaicos y Calle Tapetes del Fraccionamiento Valle de Puebla, al sureste de la ciudad.
Una mujer de 45 años denunció ante las autoridades el asalto cometido presuntamente con un arma de fuego.
Los oficiales detuvieron al sospechoso en presunta posesión de 280 pesos y una pistola de aire color gris con empuñadora color negro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.